VIDEO: This kid is breaking the Internet with his Bollywood dance steps

This kid’s moves on Tu cheez badi hai mast will make you put on your dancing shoes! (Source: Swapnil Chavhan/YouTube) This kid’s moves on Tu cheez badi hai mast will make you put on your dancing shoes! (Source: Swapnil Chavhan/YouTube)

“You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching,” author William W Purkey once said. While the words tug at most heartstrings, how many go that extra mile to live the moment? There’s one kid who has proved the words true with his dance moves. A couple of videos of the boy – who has been identified as Sanket on YouTube – have caught the attention of Netizens.

Tapping his feet to hit Bollywood numbers, the young kid has impressed millions of online viewers with his flair and finesse. What’s mind-boggling is that the video, that has him shaking a leg to the track Ye jo teri payal…, had garnered more than 1.6 million views, at the time of writing. Can’t believe it? Well, see for yourself!

Watch the video here.

And here’s another video of the boy dancing to the song Tu cheez badi hai mast… that has grabbed many eyeballs, collecting over 92,000 views so far!

What do you think of his dance moves? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd