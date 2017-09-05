VIDEO: Khaled Hosseini’s short film about Syrian refugees will give you goosebumps

The 360 illustrated film paints a vivid picture of how the place turned from heaven to hell. (Source: YouTube) The 360 illustrated film paints a vivid picture of how the place turned from heaven to hell. (Source: YouTube)

When pictures of the three-year-old boy, Aylan Kurdi, who drowned in the Mediterranean Sea and whose body was found washed ashore on a beach in Turkey, surfaced online, it left social media users from around the world devastated. It may have been two years since that distressing photo went viral, but the wounds are still fresh in many minds. To pay his condolences to the great tragedy, author and novelist Khaled Hosseini wrote a short film named ‘Sea Prayer’.

The 360 illustrated film paints a vivid picture of how the place turned from heaven to hell in a short span of time. The movie takes shape in the form of a letter from a father to his son, and brings the horror of his emotions alive through his words.

Watch the video here.

The 7.04-minute short film, that has collected more than 40,000 views, will give you goosebumps.

