VIDEO: This Kerala man entered Guinness World Records for breaking 122 coconuts in a minute

Abheesh Dominic marks entry in Guinness world record broke 122 coconuts in one minute. (Source: YouTube) Abheesh Dominic marks entry in Guinness world record broke 122 coconuts in one minute. (Source: YouTube)

Abheesh Dominic has marked his entry in the Guinness World Records for ‘Most coconuts smashed with one hand in one minute’. The man from Kottayam district in Kerala breaks coconuts like a pro. Dominic smashed 122 beating the previous record of 118 that had stood since 2011. Going at a speed of two a second he completed his mission to the sound of cheering from friends and an excited crowd.

“I decided to break this record because I am from a remote village and Guinness World Records is only a dream for any one of us. I am a man of strong determination and I strongly believe in the willpower of human beings”, he said in an interview to Guinness World Record.

Watch the video here.

Dominic successfully broke the record of German Muhamed Kahrimanovic who won the title five times. He pushed his numbers from 65 on his first successful attempt to 118 in 2011, a record which stood until Dominic’s success this year.

