VIDEO: Kavita Devi, salwar-kameez clad Indian wrestler, is back and is more savage than ever

Last year, the video of an Indian woman clad in an orange salwar-kameez accepting the open challenge of a professional wrestler and then winning the round went viral. The video showed Kavita Devi, a Punjabi former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion fighting it out at an event held by Continental Wrestling Entertainment, a promotion and training school launched by the Indian WWE champion The Great Khali, in 2015. But if you thought it would be just a blink and miss appearance by Devi, then you are wrong. Now, the former Haryana police officer is back again, making headlines as the first-Indian woman to compete in a WWE ring.

In the first round match that took place on August 30 this year, Devi, clad in a saffron salwar-kameez again, is seen battling it with a Kiwi professional wrestler Cheree Crowley who fights under the name of Dakota Rai and pinning her down. The video has garnered over 2.3 million views on YouTube, at the time of writing.

