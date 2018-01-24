VIDEO: Kashmiri man’s deadly train stunt goes viral; sparks rage on Twitter

The Kashmiri man lay down on the tracks to let the train pass above him. (Source: Omar Abdullah/Twitter) The Kashmiri man lay down on the tracks to let the train pass above him. (Source: Omar Abdullah/Twitter)

How far would you go for an adrenaline rush? Can you cross any limit to pull off a dangerous stunt and record it on your camera? Well, it seems like some people would go to any heights for a few seconds of their claim to fame. In one such distressing incident, a Kashmiri man put his life at risk for a moment of thrill.

In a 0.39-second video that has gone viral on Twitter, the man can be seen lying on the train tracks only to let the train pass above him, and be victorious without a scratch. After watching the clip, Twitterati didn’t spare the man and lambasted him for his foolish stunt, as well as the person who captured the entire fiasco on his mobile phone.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to share the heart-stopping stunt and wrote: “There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men.” Soon, many others joined him and raised their voice against the risky act.

There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men. pic.twitter.com/83lLWanozR — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 23, 2018

Check out some reactions on the networking website here.

They should be punished. And who is the mad person holding the phone. This can set an extremely dangerous precedent #GodSaveUs http://t.co/lCP8AJ6pWH — Mahrukh Inayet (@mahrukhinayet) January 23, 2018

Oh my goodness!! His pheran was flapping as the train went over. What if it had got caught in something?! Silly boys think they’re invincible. — Hinna (@hinnac) January 23, 2018

He should be arrested for promoting these kind of attitude in the country — Syed Danish Khalid (@Dj777Syed) January 23, 2018

This is not adventure but stupidity. http://t.co/CflFXJBncV — Karwan (@IamKarwan) January 23, 2018

Einstein was spot on when he said about the infiniteness of human stupidity :-) — Ramana (@CRamanaKumar) January 23, 2018

You’d think there were enough challenges in Kashmir (assuming its Kashmir) — Lom Harshni Chauhan (@lomharshni) January 23, 2018

Everyone needs external validation sir, everyone does something or try to, to gain that ! Put them to a bigger cause. It is a failure of our leadership that youth has to do all these to earn validations from peers — getdips (@getdips) January 24, 2018

Meanwhile, a few others took to Twitter to poke fun at him with funny tweets.

It’s all fun and games until someone on the train uses the loo. — Narasinga (@syrinje) January 23, 2018

I’d be more worried about the shit from the train, tbh http://t.co/X73emNWo3g — Jayant Verma (@jayantv49) January 23, 2018

Wat if someone would have pooped in train it would have dropped on this guy’s head . Bhai ko taste mil jata adventure ka — Tej (@tejsingh12) January 24, 2018

What are your views about the incident? Share it in the comments below.

