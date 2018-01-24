Latest News

VIDEO: Kashmiri man’s deadly train stunt goes viral; sparks rage on Twitter

In a heart-stopping video that has gone viral on social media, a Kashmiri man put his life at risk for a video stunt by lying on the train track so that he falls under a train as it rolls by. The video has been heavily criticised online, and even Omar Abdullah also shared the clip with a strong message against such dangerous stunts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 24, 2018 6:48 pm
kashmiri man, kashmir man, train stunt, viral train stunt, train video goes wrong, kashmir man train video, omar abdullah, indian express, indian express news The Kashmiri man lay down on the tracks to let the train pass above him. (Source: Omar Abdullah/Twitter)
How far would you go for an adrenaline rush? Can you cross any limit to pull off a dangerous stunt and record it on your camera? Well, it seems like some people would go to any heights for a few seconds of their claim to fame. In one such distressing incident, a Kashmiri man put his life at risk for a moment of thrill.

In a 0.39-second video that has gone viral on Twitter, the man can be seen lying on the train tracks only to let the train pass above him, and be victorious without a scratch. After watching the clip, Twitterati didn’t spare the man and lambasted him for his foolish stunt, as well as the person who captured the entire fiasco on his mobile phone.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to share the heart-stopping stunt and wrote: “There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men.” Soon, many others joined him and raised their voice against the risky act.

What are your views about the incident? Share it in the comments below.

