VIDEO: Karnataka Congress minister gets angry, hits man trying to click a selfie

Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar shows you how to deal with an unwanted selfie addict. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar shows you how to deal with an unwanted selfie addict. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Many think selfies are absolutely tiresome and can often be such a drag, and though we’d like to often bash up people taking random selfies at inconvenient times, Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar actually executed the the idea, and the media was there to catch the rather amusing moment.

Shivakumar was recently in Belgaum for a child rights event, when he lost his cool during a media briefing after a man standing just behind him was busy taking a selfie. Seemingly irritated by the man’s actions, the minister swatted him away and looks like his phone also went flying in the process, though we could not confirm that.

A video of the incident was shared by ANI on Twitter, which has since been retweeted many times and shared on other social media platforms as well.

Watch the video here.

#WATCH Karnataka Min DK Shivkumar hits a man who was taking a selfie during a child rights event at a college in Belgaum (Mobile Video) pic.twitter.com/Sc2jMyK08a — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

