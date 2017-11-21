Top Stories

VIDEO: Karnataka Congress minister gets angry, hits man trying to click a selfie

In a video that is now being widely shared across social media, Congress minister DK Shivakumar from Karnataka is seen getting irritated by a man trying to take a selfie, and goes on to swat his hands away in anger.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 21, 2017 1:00 pm
minister hits man for selfie, karnataka minister hits man, karnataka minister hits when asked for selfie, DK Shivakumar hits man for selfie, indian express, indian express news Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar shows you how to deal with an unwanted selfie addict. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Related News

Many think selfies are absolutely tiresome and can often be such a drag, and though we’d like to often bash up people taking random selfies at inconvenient times, Karnataka Congress minister DK Shivakumar actually executed the the idea, and the media was there to catch the rather amusing moment.

Shivakumar was recently in Belgaum for a child rights event, when he lost his cool during a media briefing after a man standing just behind him was busy taking a selfie. Seemingly irritated by the man’s actions, the minister swatted him away and looks like his phone also went flying in the process, though we could not confirm that.

A video of the incident was shared by ANI on Twitter, which has since been retweeted many times and shared on other social media platforms as well.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 21: Latest News