Video: Kapil Mishra trolls Arvind Kejriwal with special ‘birthday’ song

Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra’s Sonu song parody for Arvind Kejriwal is titled ‘AK Teri Kursi Gol’. (Source: Youtube, File Photo) Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra’s Sonu song parody for Arvind Kejriwal is titled ‘AK Teri Kursi Gol’. (Source: Youtube, File Photo)

RJ Malishka’s Sonu song has become the latest ‘melody’ for those who want to voice dissent. The most recent joinee is rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who has been on “100 days of surgical strike against corrupt Kejriwal” claiming to expose the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s corruption. The song is titled ‘AK Teri Kursi Gol’, and asks why Kejriwal doesn’t trust himself, doesn’t do anything about the sorry state of infrastructure in Delhi, while also raising questions about Delhi cabinet minister Satyendra Kumar Jain.

Mishra was earlier sacked as the water minister in March this year, days after he sided with senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership. Soon after the move, Mishra claimed he would “expose” the involvement of certain AAP leaders in an alleged scam.

August 16 is Kejriwal’s birthday, and Mishra took to social media to announce that he has a birthday surprise for the Delhi CM. “ALERT – at 3 pm today – birthday surprise for AK – stay tuned to twitter and facebook update at 3 pm – Kapil Mishra”, he tweeted.

This was followed by a teaser to the song, and finally a link to the whole parody on Youtube. He shared the song with the message, “Birthday surprise for you @arvindkejriwal … Soon all Delhi will sing this for you ..Enjoy!!!”

Watch the parody song here.

The song had been retweeted close to 3,000 times at the time of writing, and had garnered close to 18,000 views on Youtube.

After RJ Malishka’s peppy parody on the BMC following the dismal state of roads during Mumbai monsoon, various versions of the popular Marathi song ‘Sonu Tuza Mazyavar Bharosa Nahi Kay’ have been created and gone viral. Not only in India, but Pakistan too.

