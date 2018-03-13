VIDEO: Kalki Koechlin says a princess does not always need a prince to save her

Kalki Koechlin has princess are taught never to displease the prince. (Source: Kommune/YouTube) Kalki Koechlin has princess are taught never to displease the prince. (Source: Kommune/YouTube)

Kalki Koechlin has, time and again, used her voice and words to speak for and against things she believed in. Be it child abuse or the need for girl education, the actor has never really shied away from voicing her opinions. And recently she used her voice again to speak on fairy tales and how intrinsically faulty they are in the way they have been represented. In this 17-minute-long clip, the actor goes on to say how our fairy tales have taught us “A princess must never displease” and thus she has to kiss a frog in the hope of finding a prince. If fairy tales are tough for women, they are no easy for the prince. He has to be gentle and yet “be a man”. He has to open doors and yet be tough.

The solution to this perhaps is re-reading fairy tales in a new light. The actor suggests that it is time to no longer disregard a witch as the antagonist but to interpret her character as a strong woman misunderstood by the society.

Watch the video here.

