VIDEO: Comedian Kalen Allen reacts to New York Fashion Week and it is hilarious

‘There’s no deodorant on this planet to keep this sweater pile from stinking!’ Kalen Allen’s reaction to New York Fashion Week is hilarious. (Source: Ellen Show/YouTube) ‘There’s no deodorant on this planet to keep this sweater pile from stinking!’ Kalen Allen’s reaction to New York Fashion Week is hilarious. (Source: Ellen Show/YouTube)

If you have been active on social media for some time then you might have watched the video series Kalen Reacts and ended up laughing till your stomach hurts. In it, Kalen Allen reacts to food preparations and the way they are made. The biggest takeaway is certainly his hilarious commentary. Recently, Allen reacted to some really innovative designs from the New York Fashion Week runway, and no points for guessing that it’s a must-watch.

Allen reacts, promptly and funnily, to the elaborate clothes and you’d get a whole new perspective on design innovation.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of his other videos. Watch him react to ketchup cake.



Allen reacts to black chicken.

