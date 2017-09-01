VIDEO: Justin Trudeau wished everyone on Eid al-Adha with an important message on kindness and reflection

On behalf of his family, the Canadian Prime Minister wished everyone Eid Mubarak on Eid al-Adha. (Source: Justin Trudeau/ Facebook) On behalf of his family, the Canadian Prime Minister wished everyone Eid Mubarak on Eid al-Adha. (Source: Justin Trudeau/ Facebook)

Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Adha on September 1-2 this year. One of the most important festivals to people following this faith, it is also known as the festival of sacrifice. Reminding us about the significance on the occasion, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished everyone, Eid Mubarak. The PM has always come out to celebrate Canada’s multiculturality and has participated in various programs. Sharing his message on the auspicious day, he said, “Eid al-Adha marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. It is a time to reflect on lessons of sacrifice and charity, and to appreciate life’s many blessings.” He also urged everyone to show “extra kindness” and “celebrate the differences”.

Also highlighting “150th anniversary of Confederation”, he said the special day “is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the important contributions the Muslim community has made to build the diverse, strong and inclusive country that we all call home.” His heartfelt message was shared on his public profiles and the video on his Facebook page is going viral with over 62,000 shares and close to 2 million views, in just 10 hours.

Watch the video here:

People on the social media thanked him for his kind words and many people from around the world praised him for his message.

