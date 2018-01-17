VIDEO: Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ gets a DAD version, and most parents will relate to it

Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ – based on a sexualised robot – has a “clean” version on parenting a two-year old now! (Source: Mike Tompkins/YouTube) Justin Timberlake’s ‘Filthy’ – based on a sexualised robot – has a “clean” version on parenting a two-year old now! (Source: Mike Tompkins/YouTube)

Justin Timberlake just released his lead single Filthy from his upcoming studio album, Man of the Woods. While there have been mixed reactions to the newly released song, it has still managed to create a place among the top hits on music charts. Surprisingly, a spoof video on the track also surfaced on the Internet recently, and the clip is going viral having already garnered more than 56,000 views, at the time of writing.

Sketching a story about a distressed dad taking care of his trouble-making toddler, YouTube artist Mike Tompkins transformed the original song based on a sexualised robot into a “clean” version on parenting a two-year old. The 4.20-minute a capella cover of Filthy will leave you in splits.

Watch the video here.

In case, you haven’t seen the original video yet, watch it here.

