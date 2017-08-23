Make everything about YOU! Happiness tips from this SPIRITUAL satire

The key to happiness is here. (Source: JP Sears/Facebook) The key to happiness is here. (Source: JP Sears/Facebook)

Looking for the key to happiness? Comedian and life coach JP Sears’ new satirical spiritual video clip will come to your rescue. Packed with his mantra of joy, the author of ‘How to be Ultra Spiritual: 12 1/2 Steps to Spiritual Superiority’ gives crucial advice on “how to make everything about you”. And, it will bring you to the central point of everything in the end.

His tips range from using the word “I, Me, Myself” at least thrice in every sentence and to keep phrases like “Are you mad at me?” and “What did I do?” handy in a conversation. The 3-minute 33-second video has garnered more than a million views, at the time of writing. Moreover, it has more than 28,000 likes and a little over 13,000 shares so far.

Watch the video here.

So, are you ready to play the trick like a trump card?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd