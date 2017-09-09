VIDEO: This contestant’s coolness on ‘who wants to be a millionaire’ show will leave you amazed!

John Carpenter, an IRS officer became the first person to win ,000,000 in the show in the year 1999. (Source: YouTube) John Carpenter, an IRS officer became the first person to win ,000,000 in the show in the year 1999. (Source: YouTube)

Winning a million dollars is a very big deal. And for anyone sitting on the hot seat answering dozens of tricky questions, it’s nothing less than a panic attack. But what you’re about to see next will baffle your mind completely. A smart-looking man in a simple blue shirt is seen relaxed and answering questions thrown at him with ease as if it’s a cake walk. The footage is from hit American game show ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’, and he is none other than John Carpenter, the first person to take home a million dollars. This video will just prove why he deserved it and you will be floored by his flamboyance, and we are not kidding.

With a great sense of humor and wit, he answers the $250,000 question and everyone apart from him is anxious. While the audience, that includes his wife have “sweaty palms”, he is quite confident and nonchalant. The host, Regis Philbin, is also seen taking a dig at him for his calmness and is surprised by his cool. And if you are just impressed by his $250,000 and $500,000 question — both of which he answers giving some insights about his personal life and academic life, wait till you see what he does for his final answer.

Yes, even as the host reminds him about the loss if his answer is wrong and how he would be the first person to reach the million dollar question in the show, he doesn’t seem to be reeling under pressure. He calls his dad using the ‘phone-a-friend’ lifeline but not to get help, instead, he uses it to tell his dad that he is about to be a millionaire! Yes, we have never seen something like this before. So, check it out.

