VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel lists Donald Trump’s ‘2,000 lies’ during one year as POTUS

Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious video shows that Donald Trump has apparently said '2,000 lies' in one year as US President.

Since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017, nothing has represented the country’s political scenario better than a streak of memes. As it happens, most of them revolve around the President himself. Right from becoming the Internet’s favourite content provider to making various controversial decisions, Trump has seen it all.

As he finishes a year, a US newspaper has estimated that he had made more than 2,000 ‘false or misleading claims’ while in office. To commemorate the milestone, TV host Jimmy Kimmel compiled a video titled Pants of Fire: The Road to 2000 Lies.

According to Kimmel’s analysis, Trump has said an average of 5.6 lies a day and hence he constantly asks his audience to ‘believe’ him. “His place in the fake history books is forever secure, thanks to his total lack of shame, unlimited capacity for bullshit and his pants of fire”, said the host.

