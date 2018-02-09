VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon takes a dig at Donald Trump by recreating Bob Dylan’s song

Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Donald Trump with a Bob Dylan song. (Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube) Jimmy Fallon poked fun at Donald Trump with a Bob Dylan song. (Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

US President Donald Trump might be one of the most trolled world leaders in the world. While talk show host Jimmy Fallon mostly prefers to stay away from political matters, he recently joined the brigade by recreating Bob Dylan’s look and sang the song, The times they are a-changing, in a special post-Super Bowl edition of The Tonight Show.

With a wig, sunglasses, a guitar and harmonica, Fallon created his get up and sang an updated version of the 1964 song at Minneapolis’s Orpheum Theatre, which Dylan previously owned. Through the updated lyrics, Fallon addressed many socially relevant topics such as #MeToo, Time’s Up and also extended support to the NFL players. Taking a dig at US President Donald Trump, he encouraged the media to report the facts and ignore people who call the truth “fake news”!

Watch the video here.

