VIDEO: It’s shocking how some people believe what happened with women in Bengaluru was okay

On the eve of New Year’s, a lot of women were misbehaved with on the streets of Bengaluru; a night of ‘mass molestation’ witnessed by the city. A couple of women said that the police personnel take any action despite being deployed in huge numbers across the city. A 24-year-old photographer even took to Facebook to share her horrible experience of the same in which she taught her molester a lesson, however, the police stood there watching.

A lot of people shared outrage over the incident but there were few actually blamed women for the molestation which included two politicians. Samajwadi Party Mumbai unit chief Abu Azmi and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara who said that the women who were manhandled called for it. “In this modern age, the lesser clothes a woman is wearing, more modern she is considered. If my sister or daughter is roaming around on December 31 with random men who aren’t their husband or brother, I don’t think that’s right,” said Azmi and Parameshwara trivialised the matter by saying, “Such incidents do happen on New Year’s eve and Christmas”.

Guess what, they are not alone who believe this. According to this video uploaded by ‘Prank Baaz – Bachke Rehna re Baba!’ there are a couple of other men who hold the same view. In the video, two guys take to streets asking people of their opinion on Bengaluru’s ‘mass molestation’. Men in the video can be heard saying, “jo hua sahi hua” blaming girls for wearing short skirts, smoking and drinking which leads men to believe they’re ‘asking for it’.

This is the same mindset against which Twitter user @UnSubtleDesi posted a series of tweets. Read her story here.

Watch the video here.

