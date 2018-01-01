VIDEO: This Italian grandma’s interaction with Google Home is breaking the Internet

The video of the Italian grandmother speaking to Google Home and getting shocked on hearing the answers has over one million views. (Source: Ben Actis/YouTube) The video of the Italian grandmother speaking to Google Home and getting shocked on hearing the answers has over one million views. (Source: Ben Actis/YouTube)

A hilarious video of an Italian grandmother talking to Google Home — a brand of smart speakers developed by Google — has taken the Internet by storm. With the advancement of technology, it is indeed a bit difficult to keep oneself abreast and things are generally more difficult more elderly people. And, in the case of 85-year-old Maria Actis, her predicament had already been viewed – and enjoyed – more than million times, at the time of writing.

In the video uploaded by her grandson Ben Actis, the charming matron can be seen being urged by family members to talk to the device. Referring to it as “Goo Goo” she goes on to ask it about the weather and is stunned when the response is accurate. At one point she even gets up and says that she is scared. According to a report in the People, the 85-year-old woman got Google Home as her Secret Santa exchange this year and could not wait to try her hand in it.

“My grandmother was very excited to show everyone her new gift, but she obviously needed a little help using it. The whole day was like that with her!” Actis said.

Watch the video here.

