Video: Israelis have a heartwarming welcome message for PM Narendra Modi in Hindi ahead of historic trip

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 29, 2017 7:28 pm
narendra modi, narendra modi in israel, modi in israel, israel welcome message to modi “Namaste Modi ji. Israel mein aapka swagat hai,” says a woman, with her hands folded. (Source: Israelinindia/Twitter)
After the Dutch PM tweeted out a beautiful message in Hindi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a couple of days back (no matter the spacing issues, after all, it’s the sentiment that counts), now Israelis have extended a heartwarming welcome to the Indian PM ahead of his three-day trip to the country, from July 4 to July 6.

In a video tweeted out by the Israeli embassy, various Israeli citizens welcome Modi to their country in Hindi. The minute-long makes for a fun and pleasant watch as the Israelis from Jerusalem sportingly tackle simple and somewhat complicated welcome messages in Hindi.

Hands folded, one woman says, “Namaste Modi ji. Israel mein aapka swagat hai”, while another man says, “Aapki yatra shubh aur mangalmai ho”.

Watch the video here.

 

