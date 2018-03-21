Latest News

VIDEO: Feline star Keyboard Cat breathes its last; Netizens remember the ‘musical legend’

Lovingly known as Keyboard Cat for its quirky moves, Bento breathed its last on March 8 at the age of nine. The owner Charlie Schmidt paid a loving tribute to the Keyboard Cat with a 6.29-minute clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 21, 2018 3:04 am
keyboard cat, keyboard cat videos, keyboard cat death, keyboard cat rest in peace, key board cat twitter memes, keyboard cat clips, indian express, indian express news This cat, known as Keyboard Cat, was famous for its videos captured while playing the keyboard. (Source: YouTube/Twitter)
Related News

Popular for its gimmicks on the keyboard, a cat named Bento became one of the Internet’s earliest memes and soon, turned into the culture icon nearly a decade ago. Lovingly known as Keyboard Cat, it sadly breathed its last on March 8 at the age of nine.

Its owner – Charlie Schmidt – who created the peculiar videos, paid a loving tribute to the Keyboard Cat with a 6.29-minute clip. With more than 3.12 lakh views, at the time of writing, the video has gone viral. “You always hate to hear a celebrity pass away. Especially one of your biggest idols. Rest In Peace Bento, the Keyboard Cat,” one user wrote, and another one tweeted, “Let us paws to remember. YouTube sensation Bento The Keyboard Cat has sadly passed away, aged 9.”

Watch the video here.

 

However, in some of his earlier videos, it wasn’t Bento, but Fatso – who was captured. Fatso found fame in 2007 after Schmidt uploaded VHS tapes shot in 1984 on YouTube.

Watch the video here.

 

However, later he adopted Bento, and it proved to be the perfect successor to Fatso.

Watch the video here.

 

After hearing about the loss of the “musical legend”, Netizens couldn’t help but express their grief. Check out some more reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

Isn’t it sad? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News