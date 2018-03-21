VIDEO: Feline star Keyboard Cat breathes its last; Netizens remember the ‘musical legend’

This cat, known as Keyboard Cat, was famous for its videos captured while playing the keyboard. (Source: YouTube/Twitter) This cat, known as Keyboard Cat, was famous for its videos captured while playing the keyboard. (Source: YouTube/Twitter)

Popular for its gimmicks on the keyboard, a cat named Bento became one of the Internet’s earliest memes and soon, turned into the culture icon nearly a decade ago. Lovingly known as Keyboard Cat, it sadly breathed its last on March 8 at the age of nine.

Its owner – Charlie Schmidt – who created the peculiar videos, paid a loving tribute to the Keyboard Cat with a 6.29-minute clip. With more than 3.12 lakh views, at the time of writing, the video has gone viral. “You always hate to hear a celebrity pass away. Especially one of your biggest idols. Rest In Peace Bento, the Keyboard Cat,” one user wrote, and another one tweeted, “Let us paws to remember. YouTube sensation Bento The Keyboard Cat has sadly passed away, aged 9.”

Watch the video here.

However, in some of his earlier videos, it wasn’t Bento, but Fatso – who was captured. Fatso found fame in 2007 after Schmidt uploaded VHS tapes shot in 1984 on YouTube.

Watch the video here.

However, later he adopted Bento, and it proved to be the perfect successor to Fatso.

Watch the video here.

After hearing about the loss of the “musical legend”, Netizens couldn’t help but express their grief. Check out some more reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

A musical legend has passed. Bento(keyboard cat) survives in our memories and the millions of views he amounted on YouTube. RIP, Bento, you’ll be missed by many pic.twitter.com/PvOeaUlEKu — Baron Joel Thomas Horowitz of Sealand (@CASHFLOWJOEL) March 19, 2018

Rest In Peace Keyboard Cat Bento#RIPKeyboardCatBento http://t.co/7sZc5TUzaI — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) March 16, 2018

You always hate to hear a celebrity pass away. Especially one of your biggest idols. Rest In Peace Bento, the Keyboard Cat. 😭 — trash boat (@whomstishenry) March 18, 2018

I CANT BELIEVE THE KEYBOARD CAT DIED pic.twitter.com/w4Os5PxqWU — alessandra | I am NOT (@heartjisung) March 18, 2018

R.I.P. Bento the keyboard cat, you’ll always and forever be one of my favorite old internet memes pic.twitter.com/2TPr2L4nw6 — AlphaOmegaSin 🍀 (@AlphaOmegaSin) March 18, 2018

Let us paws to remember. YouTube sensation Bento The Keyboard Cat has sadly passed away, aged 9 😿 pic.twitter.com/421noDL8E9 — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) March 19, 2018

keyboard cat died. no one talk to me. pic.twitter.com/oHvsDpLXJR — kaitlin (@doomedjosh) March 18, 2018

NOW I’M EVEN MORE SAD BECAUSE I FOUND OUT KEYBOARD CAT HAS RECENTLY PASSED!!!

A PIONEER OF MEMES 😭😭 — drnl 👻 (@drnl_Gh05t) March 19, 2018

Isn't it sad?

