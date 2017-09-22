Watch: Alarming video of baby falling off cradle after nurse pushes it goes viral

The care centre said that the chief nurse, who was a Korean has gone back to South Korea now. (Source: People’s Daily China/ Youtube) The care centre said that the chief nurse, who was a Korean has gone back to South Korea now. (Source: People’s Daily China/ Youtube)

In a horrific incident, an infant fell off a bassinet after a nurse at a hospital pushed the movable cart, causing it to topple. The shocking incident was caught on surveillance camera and the footage has created a huge uproar on social media and parents are deeply concerned.

The sad incident took place at a maternal and infant health centre in Yanji, northeast China’s Jilin province. According to reports by the People’s Daily of China, the parents were not informed about the accident by the caregivers. However, the mother of the newborn sensed something peculiar about the baby’s crying and raised alarm and she demanded to know what had happened. They further asked for the CCTV footage to find out what went wrong, and to their horror, they saw the baby tumbling upon the ground from the cradle.

Watch the shocking video here:

The parents did scans for the child and as of now, the kid showed no sign of head injury. However, experts have warned, the incident might affect the baby’s nervous system in the long term, the report added.

