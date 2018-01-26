VIDEO: India’s first Republic Day celebration in 1950

See various shots of the first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on Republic Day. (Source: British Pathé/YouTube) See various shots of the first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru on Republic Day. (Source: British Pathé/YouTube)

India celebrates its 69th Republic Day this year, but have you ever wondered how was the first Republic Day celebrated across the nation? If you’ve ever tried to imagine India back in the days, some glimpses of Republic Day celebrations from the country’s early years as a republic have surfaced in a video. While the date or the source of the videos and pictures are not known, it has been shared by YouTube channel British Pathé.

In a 6.28-minute clip, there are various shots of the first prime minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first vice president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and other officials alighting from an aeroplane. The march past of Indian troops, the Civil Services and Indian tanks driving past can also be seen. A Rolls-Royce passing by and elephants in procession are some other highlights of the rare footage.

Watch the video here.

Here’s another video of Republic Day celebrations from the year 1952.

Meanwhile, another video shows how the celebrations commenced at India House in London. The country’s High Commissioner to the UK, VK Krishna Menon took his oath again and gave his speech on the behalf of republic India.

Watch the video here.

