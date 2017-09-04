Only in Express

Video: Indian soldiers met with road accident in Kashmir; locals come rushing to help

Being hailed as an example of good-hearted Kashmiriyat, a video showing locals helping Indian army soldiers injured from a road accident in Budgam district has gone viral. The army men were offered water and first aid by those present at the location.

Written by Wajahat Shabir | Srinagar | Published:September 4, 2017 7:27 pm
kashmiri locals help army men, kashmiri boys help indian soldiers, kashmiriyat video, kashmiris help indian army, indian express, indian express video "The real face of human hearted Kashmiris", reads one of the comments a Netizen left on the video.
A video clip showing locals helping army men injured in a road accident in the Pahroo area of central Kashmir’s Budgam has gone viral on social media, with people terming it as yet another example of Kashmiriyat. In a 2-minute-long video, shot on a cellphone, a group of young men can be seen taking care of the injured soldiers and offering them water after their vehicle met with an accident near Check-e-Pahroo village in Budgam district, early Sunday morning.

An eyewitness said that several soldiers guarding railway station – popularly known as the Pampore railway station – had sustained minor injuries as the vehicle they were traveling in overturned. “Local villagers rushed to spot and helped the soldiers,” he said, adding that the injured were also provided first aid.

Though it’s not clear who uploaded the video first, but it has since been widely shared on multiple platforms and is creating a lot of buzz in the online space, especially Facebook. People have been leaving extremely positive comments on the video, just like one such user wrote, “The real face of human hearted Kashmiris”.

Watch the video here.

Last year, in October, a similar video had gone viral on social networking sites, in which people were seen rescuing army men injured in a road accident in the outskirts of a city.

  1. H
    Hemant
    Sep 4, 2017 at 8:07 pm
    We hope one day people of Kashmir will realize is that to side with India is to side with peace and progress.
    Reply
  2. G
    Gul Ramani
    Sep 4, 2017 at 7:48 pm
    People all over the world are essentially good...and that is the way it should be.
    Reply
