Video: Indian soldiers met with road accident in Kashmir; locals come rushing to help

“The real face of human hearted Kashmiris”, reads one of the comments a Netizen left on the video. (Source: Adnan Adil/Facebook) “The real face of human hearted Kashmiris”, reads one of the comments a Netizen left on the video. (Source: Adnan Adil/Facebook)

A video clip showing locals helping army men injured in a road accident in the Pahroo area of central Kashmir’s Budgam has gone viral on social media, with people terming it as yet another example of Kashmiriyat. In a 2-minute-long video, shot on a cellphone, a group of young men can be seen taking care of the injured soldiers and offering them water after their vehicle met with an accident near Check-e-Pahroo village in Budgam district, early Sunday morning.

An eyewitness said that several soldiers guarding railway station – popularly known as the Pampore railway station – had sustained minor injuries as the vehicle they were traveling in overturned. “Local villagers rushed to spot and helped the soldiers,” he said, adding that the injured were also provided first aid.

Though it’s not clear who uploaded the video first, but it has since been widely shared on multiple platforms and is creating a lot of buzz in the online space, especially Facebook. People have been leaving extremely positive comments on the video, just like one such user wrote, “The real face of human hearted Kashmiris”.

Watch the video here.



Last year, in October, a similar video had gone viral on social networking sites, in which people were seen rescuing army men injured in a road accident in the outskirts of a city.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd