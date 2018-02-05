  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Fans holding Virushka’s wedding banner at Ind vs SA 2nd ODI leaves Virat Kohli smiling

The ecstatic fans at the Supersport Park, Centurion in South Africa, held a banner from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding as they cheered for the Indian team. It's Kohli's reaction that has created quite a buzz on social media.

Updated: February 5, 2018 9:46 pm
India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Anushka sharma latest, Ind Vs SA Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli at Ind Vs SA match, Virat Kohli India SA match series, Indian Express, Indian Express news A video by a Twitter user, Khurram Siddiquee, showing a smiling Virat Kohli after he waves to his fans has gone viral. (Source: Khurram Siddiquee /Twitter)
Virat Kohli and Co. might be in a good position right now, with a 2-0 lead in the ongoing India vs South Africa ODI series, but it seems the Internet is buzzing over a video completely unrelated to Indian cricket team’s spectacular win. A video that’s doing the rounds on social media, showing a smiling Virat Kohli after he waves to his fans has gone viral. The ecstatic fans at the Supersport Park, Centurion in South Africa held a banner from Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding as they cheered for the Indian team. Kohli notices the banner and calmly waves at them, like he probably would have at a lot of his followers and fans. But as he looks away to the field, he is seen smiling. Yep, pretty much our reaction as well when we saw just how eager his fans are.

Watch the video here.

Well, for all you know the cricketer was smiling over something else, but in that case, the clip seems to be impressively well-timed.

