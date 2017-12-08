Top Stories
  • VIDEO: Is India the best country? Watch this patriotic satire of comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh

VIDEO: Is India the best country? Watch this patriotic satire of comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh

Stressing that in recent times, there's been a lot of talk about "patriotism, nationalism and intolerance", comedian Abish Mathew teamed up with Sumukhi Suresh to prove that India is the best country in the world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 8, 2017 5:10 pm
abish mathew, sumukhi suresh, behti naak, nationalism, patriotism, intolerance, is india the best country, do you love india, freedom, abish mathew comedy series, indian express, indian express news Is India the best country in the world? Hear out Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh. (Source: Abish Mathew/YouTube)
Related News

“Can we love and still be critical of our country? Is loving the country same as loving the government? Is cow more than just an animal?” Comedian Abish Mathew asked these crucial questions recently in a satirical take on his comic show Son of Abish. Stressing that in recent times, there’s been a lot of talk about “patriotism, nationalism and intolerance”, he teamed up with Sumukhi Suresh to prove that India is the best country in the world.

In his segment Behti Naak on Nationalism, he shed light on how India is the largest democracy, emphasised on the country’s ever growing technological advancement and the large pool of media. While he stated the facts, Suresh presented her counter views with a tinge of sarcasm and honesty. The 3.15-minute clip had collected more than 62,000 views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 08: Latest News