VIDEO: Is India the best country? Watch this patriotic satire of comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh

Is India the best country in the world? Hear out Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh. (Source: Abish Mathew/YouTube) Is India the best country in the world? Hear out Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh. (Source: Abish Mathew/YouTube)

“Can we love and still be critical of our country? Is loving the country same as loving the government? Is cow more than just an animal?” Comedian Abish Mathew asked these crucial questions recently in a satirical take on his comic show Son of Abish. Stressing that in recent times, there’s been a lot of talk about “patriotism, nationalism and intolerance”, he teamed up with Sumukhi Suresh to prove that India is the best country in the world.

In his segment Behti Naak on Nationalism, he shed light on how India is the largest democracy, emphasised on the country’s ever growing technological advancement and the large pool of media. While he stated the facts, Suresh presented her counter views with a tinge of sarcasm and honesty. The 3.15-minute clip had collected more than 62,000 views, at the time of writing.

