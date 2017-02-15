VIDEO: IIT-Roorkee students dance to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ and it’s going viral because it’s brilliant

IIT-Roorkee students dance to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ IIT-Roorkee students dance to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’

Everyone believes that getting into any Indian Institute of Technology is tough for engineering aspirants and well, it indeed is but once you’re in, IIT hostel life is famous for all the wrong reasons. Apart from studying and bagging jobs with huge package, the students are known for not bathing, binge watching (movies, sitcoms and what not), and being awesome at whatever they choose to do. Proving just that, students of the Choreography and Dance Section of IIT-Roorkee shared a video of their dance performance on Ed Sheeran’s latest hit Shape of You.

The video was released on Valentine’s Day and is themed on the idea of spending a “less lonely” V-Day.

Watch it here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd