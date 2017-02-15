VIDEO: If Ekta Kapoor directed F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this is how it would look like

What if Ekta Kapoor made the show? What if Ekta Kapoor made the show?

We all know Indian TV serial queen Ekta Kapoor has a thing for melodrama. We’re sure you’re aware that all her serials started with the alphabet ‘K’ (Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasauti Zindagi Kay), there were people coming back from the dead not only once but twice and even thrice, people who refused to die at the age of 110 and who can forget the dramatic music for every situation in life.

Now imagine, if she were to direct the popular American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S! Hell broke lose? Because if you have seen the series, you know there are innumeral situations where Kapoor’s cinematic thaetrics could be put to good use and make it hilarious. Everytime Ross married and broke up, everytime he confessed his feelings for Rachel, the moment when Chandler proposed Monica and when Phoebe had babies; all the situations called for attention. If Kapoor had made the show, you can imagine how that would have turned out.

Check out a glimpse of it here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd