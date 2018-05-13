Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Breaking News

VIDEO: If Avengers were Indians, this is how things would have had transpired

Avengers: Infinity War showed how the super-villain Thanos stopped at no point to capture the coveted Infinity Stones. But have you wondered how would things transpire if Avengers were Indians? This video shows you how things would have had transpired.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2018 10:44:10 pm
avengers, avengers in hindi, avengers in india, if avengers were indians, funny avengers video, avengers spoof, indian express, indian express news Have you wondered how would things transpire if Avengers were Indians? (Source: AIB/YouTube)
Related News

One of the most anticipated films of recent times Avengers: Infinity War has broken multiple records even as continues to rake in the moolah in its third week. The 19th movie of the Marvel cinematic universe, the film brought together several superheroes in their bid to stop Thanos from capturing the coveted Infinity Stones. But have you wondered how would things transpire if Avengers were Indians?

The idea might seem far-fetched but this video shows how things would have had panned out if Avengers were Indians and the video is nothing short of hilarious. And yes! Superheroes  do charge money for saving another.

Watch the video here.

;

What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now