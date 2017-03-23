VIDEO: Hyderabad traffic cop was caught taking bribe and you won’t believe what happened next

Bribery! (Source: Wiral king/YouTube) Bribery! (Source: Wiral king/YouTube)

Corruption is like an infectious disease in India, and the country needs to get rid of it as soon as it can. A recent case of bribery surfaced on the Internet and shocked several viewers. A Hyderabad traffic cop was caught taking bribe on the streets of Himayatnagar.

The video was posted by Sridhar Vemula — a resident of Hyderabad — to the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s Facebook page on March 17. The video puts the spotlight on the police officer as he reaches an agreement with a two-wheeler rider. Pocketing a few notes from the commuter, he lets the man go away.

After the video got thousands of shares, the police department responded on March 20, saying: “He is being removed from Traffic Department and disciplinary action will be taken as per rule.”

Watch the video here.

Sigh!

