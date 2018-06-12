Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
VIDEO: How the Hulk-Black Widow romance would bloom in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie

A mash-up video of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk 'romancing' to Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela's song Ang Laga De, has gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2018 10:53:15 am
avengers ram leela, avengers spoof, avengers mash-up, avengers indian version, avengers indian version funny, avengers in india, avengers in india version, Indian express, Indian express news Fancy a Bollywood version of the Hulk-Black Widow romance angle?

Still not over the latest installment of Marvel Studios’ Avengers’ franchise? We have good news for you! And if you are a pure desi at heart who would rather Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry set the silver screen on fire, then guess what? We have you covered too! A mash-up video of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk ‘romancing’ to Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’s song Ang Laga De, has gone viral. The ingenious maker of the video synchronised the Avengers’ stars expressions and movements with the slow, romantic Bollywood number in such a way, you almost wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali casts them in his next.

Watch the video here. 

Liked the video? Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.

