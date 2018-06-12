VIDEO: How the Hulk-Black Widow romance would bloom in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie

Fancy a Bollywood version of the Hulk-Black Widow romance angle? Fancy a Bollywood version of the Hulk-Black Widow romance angle?

Still not over the latest installment of Marvel Studios’ Avengers’ franchise? We have good news for you! And if you are a pure desi at heart who would rather Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry set the silver screen on fire, then guess what? We have you covered too! A mash-up video of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk ‘romancing’ to Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’s song Ang Laga De, has gone viral. The ingenious maker of the video synchronised the Avengers’ stars expressions and movements with the slow, romantic Bollywood number in such a way, you almost wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali casts them in his next.

Watch the video here.

If Avengers were made in Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/gMAgRG8ynC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 9, 2018

Liked the video? Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd