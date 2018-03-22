VIDEO: How are babies made? These kids have some hilarious answers

Well, as a kid where did you think babies come from? (Source: americas-funniest-home-videos/Facebook) Well, as a kid where did you think babies come from? (Source: americas-funniest-home-videos/Facebook)

“How are babies made?” Has this question confounded you as a kid or did you make up some convenient answers without knowing where they actually come from? Well, if you and your lot have, then you definitely were not the last batch to have “been there and done that”. Few kids were asked a similar question by America’s Funniest Home Videos and their answers will win you over with their innocence. While one said,”Because it is too big to go out of your mouth so it goes out of your ‘pagina’,” another said they come, simply “from different countries”. Another said, “When moms and dads kiss there is a sparkly little thing that fills up mom’s belly,” while another said, kids come from a woman’s stomach “when they eat something”.

Yes, you were not the only one.

Watch the video here.

Didn’t these answers just make your day?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd