VIDEO: This hip-hop song on the story of ‘Kachrapur’ by children is a lesson on waste management

Many children came together in a music video titled 'The Story of Kachrapur' to shed light on the gruesome reality of garbage dumping grounds and open defecation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2018 8:20 pm
waste management, swachh bharat, clean india, story of kachrapur, kachrapur story, waste, dustbin, garbage dump, indian express, indian express news This clip about the grim reality of filthy streets all around India is an eye-opener. (Source: ACEE The Third Eye/YouTube)
Do you ever stop on the streets or pavements to look at the filthy mess and try to clean it up? Beautiful landscapes have turned into despicable sights with heaps of garbage dump lying around, and the unaware dwellers and residents are to blame for it. To shed light on the waste management crisis, a video has surfaced on the Internet to help realise how harmful and pitiable the situation has become now.

“The Story of Kachrapur is a hip hop song and music video based on a fictional place called Kachrapur. This film is made by the children of Saidpur Slums in Patna, Bihar in India,” the 3.24-minute clip has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

