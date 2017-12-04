Top Stories

VIDEO: Here’s what a PIZZA PARTY in SPACE looks like

NASA scientist and astronaut, Paolo Nespoli, who is currently at ISS as part of Expedition 53, mentioned it casually to his boss and manager Kirk Shireman about missing pizza -- little did he know the ingredients would reach him in a special delivery.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 4, 2017 10:55 pm
pizza, nasa, international space station, pizza party at iss, iss pizza party, astronaut pizza party, viral video, indian express, pizza in space This pizza party by NASA Astronauts at the International Space Station was literally out of the world! (Source: NASA Johnson/ YouTube)
Related News

When it comes to pizza, there is hardly anyone who can say they do not like the Italian dish. Apt for take-out, these cheesy delights are perfect for any parties. So, naturally when the astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS) wanted to host a party, pizza seemed like an obvious choice. Sadly, there is no delivery in the outer space. So, what, they took out their chef’s hats and made pizzas for themselves!

Yes, when NASA scientist and astronaut, Paolo Nespoli, who is currently at ISS as part of Expedition 53, mentioned it casually to his boss and manager Kirk Shireman about missing pizza — little did he know the ingredients would reach him in a special delivery. Nespoli and five other members were surprised by the yummy surprise and wasted no time baking some tasty delights!

Nespoli and NASA shared their “cosmic pizza” venture online and since then pizza lovers around the globe have lost their clam!

Watch the video here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 04: Latest News