VIDEO: Parked at the WRONG spot, here’s how this CAR ended up on a BUILDING roof!

Have you ever parked your car at the wrong spot? While it may seem harmless, the action could have really serious implications. One such incident took place recently when a driver illegally left his car parked in the middle of a bus station. What happened next will leave you shocked!

Irrespective of the numerous alerts give to him, the owner did not budge and the authorities were fed up with his careless behaviour. To teach him a lesson, they used a crane to lift the vehicle and take it out of the way. However, in a bizarre turn of events, they placed the car on a nearby building’s rooftop instead of shifting it to another road.

A video that was later uploaded on YouTube by Shanghaiist shows how the car was strapped in and carefully hauled up on to the roof. Whether the driver managed to convince the authorities to get his back or not is not clear.

Watch the video here.

