VIDEO: Head teacher comes heavily DRUNK to class at govt primary school in Kanpur

In a shameful incident at a government primary school in Bilhaur’s Nivada village in Kanpur, the head teacher was found in a heavily intoxicated state. A 34-second video posted by ANI on Twitter captures him in the drunken state while teaching a group of kids.

Someone recorded the teacher sitting listlessly on the chair as the kids gathered around him, making fun. He was barely able to keep his head straight while the kids gathered around him and unknowingly started giggling at his foolery, without realising that he is being recorded. A few others tried to pull his neck up for the shoot, and a man can be heard in the background saying, “Kheech le! (Click it anyway.)” The man, meanwhile, shows no sign of shame or consciousness.

#WATCH Kanpur: Head teacher at Govt primary school in Bilhaur’s Nivada village comes to school in inebriated condition. pic.twitter.com/BvZSpZ6Q7y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2017

The video irked many, and they spilled their views on the microblogging site. Take a look at some reactions here.

@myogiadityanath Sir, no suspension. Just sack him. Must have ruined innumerable lives. — Tuhin (@TuhinEarth) September 19, 2017

Why Indain gov. silent ?? Why Taken the action for this type of teachers??? — Shubham Jain (@shubham_jain059) September 19, 2017

Shame , the way Govt trying to Handle These thing Never be On right track. Have to take Some different ways To correct it right. — Anurag_Bansal (@Roll_no_2) September 19, 2017

yeh kya bacho ko peg banana sikhayega kya? — BhayankarInsaan (@darshanCodehunt) September 19, 2017

Looks like KRK — Urvashi (@glimmer318) September 19, 2017

