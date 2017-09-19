Only in Express

VIDEO: Head teacher comes heavily DRUNK to class at govt primary school in Kanpur

A video has emerged on social media that captures a head teacher at a government school in Bilhaur's Nivada village in an inebriated state. In class, he was unable to keep his head straight while the kids gathered around him and unknowingly started giggling at his foolery, without realising that he was being recorded.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 19, 2017 5:29 pm
head teacher drunk, teacher drunk, drunk teacher, teacher kanpur, Bilhaur, Nivada village, indian express, indian express news In a 34-second video, the head teacher has been captured in the drunken state. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
In a shameful incident at a government primary school in Bilhaur’s Nivada village in Kanpur, the head teacher was found in a heavily intoxicated state. A 34-second video posted by ANI on Twitter captures him in the drunken state while teaching a group of kids.

Someone recorded the teacher sitting listlessly on the chair as the kids gathered around him, making fun. He was  barely able to keep his head straight while the kids gathered around him and unknowingly started giggling at his foolery, without realising that he is being recorded. A few others tried to pull his neck up for the shoot, and a man can be heard in the background saying, “Kheech le! (Click it anyway.)” The man, meanwhile, shows no sign of shame or consciousness.

Watch the video here.

The video irked many, and they spilled their views on the microblogging site. Take a look at some reactions here.

