VIDEO: Harry Potter fans, drown into the magical world with this bizarre new chapter about ‘A Pile of Ash’

It’s been more than seven years since the last Harry Potter movie hit cinema halls, but the craze for the magical series penned down by JK Rowling doesn’t seem to have died at all. From collecting artefacts to creating punny spoofs and surpising loved ones with Harry Potter theme parties — fans have kept the love and magic alive. And, many are even awaiting the news of Rowling’s new book or perhaps, just another TV series based on the book.

Are you one of them? Well, your wait ends now. With a strange twist to the magical world, a dramatic reading of a new chapter titled Harry Potter And The Portrait Of What Looked Like A Large Pile Of Ash was shared on YouTube by Botnik Studios. The 4.24-minute viral clip shows a scenario in which Ron was covered in spiders, Hermione stuck a Death Eater’s face in mud, and Harry fell down the stairs.

Watch the video here.

