VIDEO: Halsey’s powerful poem on multiple sexual assaults leaves Netizens dumbfounded

“My best friend Sam was raped by a man, that we knew ‘coz he worked in the school afternoon programme,” is just the first of many jolts in Halsey’s poem that she recited at the women’s march. (Source: Halsey/Facebook) “My best friend Sam was raped by a man, that we knew ‘coz he worked in the school afternoon programme,” is just the first of many jolts in Halsey’s poem that she recited at the women’s march. (Source: Halsey/Facebook)

More than a million women joined in as the second Women’s March was held across United States on January 20, including Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Adele, Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Padma Lakshmi. Fighting for the rights of women, singer Halsey shared vivid details of multiple sexual assaults in a powerful poem titled A Story Like Mine — and echoed sentiments faced by thousands of women across the globe.

“Here is my entire ‘A Story Like Mine’ poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault. Thank you,” the 5.08-minute clip was captioned. With more than 6.3 million views, 1,31,000 likes and 83,000 shares, at the time of writing, her poem has gone viral and inspired many to open up about their struggle around the world.

Overwhelmed with the response, the singer later took to Twitter to thank everyone. “I’m truly humbled and overwhelmed by the support I’ve gotten in the past day. Im comforted and saddened by all who can relate. We are in this together,” she tweeted.

I’m truly humbled and overwhelmed by the support I’ve gotten in the past day. Im comforted and saddened by all who can relate. We are in this together. — h (@halsey) January 22, 2018

i’ve listened to your speech at least ten times in a row and everytime i feel just as much pain as i did listening to it the first time. your words are powerful. — sandy (@lanysjauregui) January 22, 2018

i’ve cried every time — grace💔 (@blurryfaceyay) January 22, 2018

it was beautiful and heartbreaking and it was all of the shit that needed to be said about the topic — grace💔 (@blurryfaceyay) January 22, 2018

I’ve listened to your speech a few times & it hits me hard every time. I’ve only opened up to a few people very close to me about what happened to me, & hearing your story breaks my heart because no one deserves to go through that but it also reminds me that I’m not alone in this — ptaradactyl • liz nEXT YEAR (@lesbijesus) January 22, 2018

Your speech killed me! Amazing! ✊🏻 — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) January 22, 2018

we can all imagine how difficult it was for you to share your story with (practically) the whole world! And we must give you support and all the affection, to make you feel comfortable. 🌹❤️ — lesbian & feminist (@bdlandseys) January 22, 2018

