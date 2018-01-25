Latest News

VIDEO: Halsey’s powerful poem on multiple sexual assaults leaves Netizens dumbfounded

Fighting for equal rights at the Women's March in US, singer Halsey shared vivid details of multiple sexual assaults in a powerful poem titled A Story Like Mine — and echoed sentiments faced by thousands of women across the globe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 25, 2018 7:13 pm
halsey, women's march, women protest, equal rights men women, women's march video, hasley poem rape, halsey poem video, indian express, indian express news “My best friend Sam was raped by a man, that we knew ‘coz he worked in the school afternoon programme,” is just the first of many jolts in Halsey’s poem that she recited at the women’s march. (Source: Halsey/Facebook)
More than a million women joined in as the second Women’s March was held across United States on January 20, including Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Adele, Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Padma Lakshmi. Fighting for the rights of women, singer Halsey shared vivid details of multiple sexual assaults in a powerful poem titled A Story Like Mine — and echoed sentiments faced by thousands of women across the globe.

“Here is my entire ‘A Story Like Mine’ poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault. Thank you,” the 5.08-minute clip was captioned. With more than 6.3 million views, 1,31,000 likes and 83,000 shares, at the time of writing, her poem has gone viral and inspired many to open up about their struggle around the world.

Watch the video here.

 

Overwhelmed with the response, the singer later took to Twitter to thank everyone. “I’m truly humbled and overwhelmed by the support I’ve gotten in the past day. Im comforted and saddened by all who can relate. We are in this together,” she tweeted.

Check out some reactions on the micro-blogging website here.

What do you think of her poem? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

