VIDEO: Want a ‘hair tattoo’? From Donald Trump to Annabelle, get your head styled like a celebrity

So, which tattoo would you like to get on your scalp? (Source: XB Hair Salon/Facebook) So, which tattoo would you like to get on your scalp? (Source: XB Hair Salon/Facebook)

Love quirky hairstyles? Or even tattoos? Would you like to combine your love for the two and get a ‘hair tattoo’? Well, Allen Chen, a hair stylist from Taiwan is just the man for you. His speciality is shaving and trimming his clients’ hair to create celebrity faces. With a set of clippers and some hair dye, he creates celebrity-like pictures on your head, modelled to a similar photographs he keeps for reference at the XB Hair Salon in Taiwan.

From Donald Trump and Bruce Lee to Leonardo da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa, Mickey Mouse and even the scary Annabelle, he has designed many celebrity hair tattoos. It takes him almost three hours to finish one style. Not only is the idea fascinating, but watching him at work, snipping away to make his masterpieces is equally interesting. Catch a glimpse of some videos he has posted on his Facebook page here.

Donald Trump

Mona Lisa

Annabelle

The Buddha

Bruce Lee

V for Vendetta

Watch another 1.29-minute video of random tattoos that he has created here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd