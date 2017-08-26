Only in Express

VIDEO: Guy gets blown away when FOREIGN girl speaks fluent HINDI on first date

Filmmaker Sarmad Masud tells the story of Pavan, a geeky teacher who takes his "English Rose" on a night out at an Indian restaurant. But to his horror, she goes "off-menu" in Hindi. With interesting tidbits on Indian food habits, the 15-minute 15-second video has garnered more than 300,000 views.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 26, 2017 9:47 pm
indian guy foreign girl date, nri guy first date, indian boy foreign girl speaks hindi, indian guy shocked to see foreign girl speak hindi, short films, viral videos, indian express, indian express news What if you find someone more close to your motherland than you? (Source: Omeleto/YouTube)
What would happen if an NRI took a foreign girl for a date only to find out that she’s more Indian than him. Filmmaker Sarmad Masud tells the story of Pavan, a geeky teacher who takes his “English Rose” on a night out at an Indian restaurant. But to his horror, she goes “off-menu” in Hindi. With interesting tidbits on the Indian food habits, the 15-minute and 15-second video has garnered more than 300,000 views.

Interestingly, the short film has quite a quirky twist at the end. “That table turn was maddening and lovely! Find a women who wants to learn and adopt different cultures,” one YouTuber commented.

Watch the video here.

Share your thoughts after watching the video in the comments below.

