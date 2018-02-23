  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Guests BEAT the DJ at Agra wedding after he STOPS playing the music

A CCTV footage shows the guests turned violent, and started beating the DJ and his associates. According to the report, the incident took place on Tuesday (February 20) at Bandhan Marriage Home in Agra when he stopped playing the music after 10pm.

February 23, 2018
This why you should let the music play!
Indian weddings are a grand affair, with dozens of rituals and ceremonies. Amid all the fanfare, music and dance doubles up the fun, and these days not just grooms, but even brides make grand dancing entries. But, have you ever wondered what would happen if the music stopped playing? Well, certainly it would dampen the spirits, but  what this family did in Agra has left many shocked. When the disc jockey allegedly refused to play music, the family thrashed him right then and there. Can’t believe it? Well, it’s sadly true.

In a CCTV footage released by news agency ANI, guests can be seen turning violent, and beating the DJ and his associates. According to the report, the incident took place on Tuesday (February 20) at Bandhan Marriage Home in Agra when he stopped playing the music after 10pm.

Watch the video here:

 

