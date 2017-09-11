VIDEO: This athlete proposed his girlfriend at the finishing line and Netizens are going crazy!

Jake Robertson proposed to his fellow runner and girlfriend Magdalyne Masai after winning silver in Britain’s Great Run marathon. (Source: Twitter) Jake Robertson proposed to his fellow runner and girlfriend Magdalyne Masai after winning silver in Britain’s Great Run marathon. (Source: Twitter)

Giving serious proposal goals to athletes around the globe, New Zealand’s Jake Robertson got down on one knee to propose his girlfriend Magdalyne Masai at the finishing line. Robertson pushed all the way in the Great North Race held in northern England, finishing just six seconds behind the top runner. But the crowd cheered for the first runner-up more as he asked his Kenyan girlfriend to marry him before a large crowd.

Masai who finished fourth in the women’s elite race was asked to meet Robertson at the finish line but little did she know what was going to happen next. Gasping for breath, the Kiwi runner garnered the strength to ask for her hand and left everyone, including Masai, stupefied and overwhelmed. The romantic sight was caught on camera and as she said yes, people in the audience can be heard cheering and applauding.

People can’t stop obsessing how beautiful and romantic the proposal was and later he told the media: “In the last mile it just randomly came to my mind that today was the day.”

Take a look at the proposal here:

Well we weren’t expecting that! An elite proposal right on the @SimplyhealthUK #GreatNorthRun finish line from @Jakehtbz 😍👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VVfoMyNw3F — Great Run (@Great_Run) September 10, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd