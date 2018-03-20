VIDEO: This gorilla walks on two feet just like a human being

Well, seems like gorillas are humans too. (Source: Philadelphia Zoo/Twitter) Well, seems like gorillas are humans too. (Source: Philadelphia Zoo/Twitter)

Just a few days ago, picture of a domestic dog breed Shih-poo was trending on social media leaving people dazed because they seemed to think that he had human-like face features. Now a short video of a gorilla is going viral, for a similar reason. In case you are wondering why, well here’s the thing. In the video, the gorilla, identified as ‘Louis’ can be seen walking on two legs, just how (sober) human beings are known to do. The video was shared by Philadelphia Zoo and an explanation was also provided. “Although gorillas occasionally walk on two legs (bipedal), it is less common. Not for Louis though – he can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snack or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn’t get his hands dirty)!” read the caption.

Watch the video here.

Although gorillas occasionally walk on two legs (bipedal), it is less common. Not for Louis though – he can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snack or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn’t get his hands dirty)! pic.twitter.com/6xrMQ1MU9S — Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) March 5, 2018

Now we know!

