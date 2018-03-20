Latest News

VIDEO: This gorilla walks on two feet just like a human being

In the video, the gorilla, called Louis, can be seen walking on two legs, just how human beings do. The video was shared by Philadelphia Zoo and an explanation was also provided. Watch the video to find out why.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2018 12:03 pm
viral video, gorilla, gorilla walking on two feet, gorilla walking a human being, gorilla funny video, indian express, indian express news Well, seems like gorillas are humans too. (Source: Philadelphia Zoo/Twitter)
Just a few days ago, picture of a domestic dog breed Shih-poo was trending on social media leaving people dazed because they seemed to think that he had human-like face features. Now a short video of a gorilla is going viral, for a similar reason. In case you are wondering why, well here’s the thing. In the video, the gorilla, identified as ‘Louis’ can be seen walking on two legs, just how (sober) human beings are known to do. The video was shared by Philadelphia Zoo and an explanation was also provided. “Although gorillas occasionally walk on two legs (bipedal), it is less common. Not for Louis though – he can often be seen walking bipedal when his hands are full of snack or when the ground is muddy (so he doesn’t get his hands dirty)!” read the caption.

Watch the video here.

Now we know!

