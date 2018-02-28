VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay eats bull penis, chicken feet to avoid answering these questions

Gordon Ramsay was at The Late Show with James Corden. (Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube) Gordon Ramsay was at The Late Show with James Corden. (Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)

Multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his cooking skills, as well as not mincing his words. Ramsay calls things out as he perceives them, and more often not, they are sharp and scathing. However, there are times when Ramsay too is compelled to hold his tongue and it recently happened on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the segment ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’, both Corden and Ramsay asked each other some really controversial questions, and it wasn’t pretty (for them).

According to the format of the segment, if they do not answer the question, then they would have to eat dishes like chicken feet, salmon ice cream, cow tongue, crispy grasshoppers and other similar unpalatable and unappetising dishes. Although Ramsay does answer some questions, he falters when asked which celebrity would he not want to re-visit his restaurant. And as a result, he has to eat bull’s penis marinated in hot sauce. And that was not all, between the two of them, many of the ‘delectables’ on the table were consumed – and that too in combination!

Watch the video here, if you dare.

