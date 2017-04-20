VIDEO: ‘Go back to India’, woman abuses Asians on an Irish train

A woman on a train in Ireland has been caught on camera making expletive-ridden racist comments towards fellow Asian passengers, telling one of them to “go back to India” for placing a bag on an empty seat, media reports said today. In the videos, originally posted on Twitter, the woman can be seen and heard making expletive-ridden comments towards fellow passengers.
Twitter user TheBexWay filmed the woman on a train from Limerick Colbert station to Limerick Junction on Sunday, Irish Independent reported. She messaged the Irish Rail account during the trip, saying the woman had been making abusive comments for 10 minutes, the report said. Go back to India. Don’t give me your guff, the woman was heard saying in the video.
The woman then targeted another passenger who appeared to stand up for the people she was abusing, saying: “look at the ugly head of that fella. “That’s the only reason he’s backing you up is because he’s ugly”. The passengers left their seats after 16 minutes of verbal abuse, the report said. “You don’t really get the full effect of what happened from the video. She was literally sitting beside them, screaming bloody murder in their faces. It went on for almost the whole train ride,” she said.
“I didn’t feel safe. If that turned into a fist fight, there would have been nobody there to help us.” Irish Rail has reported the incident, captured in a series of videos showing the Irish woman’s racist rant on a Limerick train, to the Gardaí, the state police force of the Republic of Ireland.
A spokesman for Irish Rail told the report that behaviour like this will not be tolerated on their service. “People should be able to travel on our services without abuse of any kind. The footage is very clear and very shocking and we welcome the fact that another member of the public was able to assist in identifying the person involved,” he said.
In March, a study issued by the European Network against Racism Ireland (ENAR Ireland) found that there was an alarming growth in the number of racism incidents being reported over the last six months, the report said.
- Apr 20, 2017 at 1:33 pmVery good irish people. These people are not indian they left indian citizenship for your country. HahahReply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 12:54 pmWhat a disgraceful women is that, we Indians never ever tell any one to go to any other country, We dont tell people from North Eastern States of India to go back to their country nor do we abuse them with racial slurs like calling them Y, CHAPTI etc, and especially the bangali speaking people in am we dont tell them to go to Bangladesh where they belong, Especially we North Indians never think that south india is not a part of this great country, and we north indians tolerate the South Indians even while they are black. nor do we Indians tell our fellow Indian citizens to go to stan or Nepal. We Indians are so polite then why do these Europeans, British, Australians & Americans hurl racial abuses.Reply
- Apr 20, 2017 at 12:24 pmIt's a pity that, a country which had p ered the wealth of India, the citizens of that Country is talking about Indians and Indian economy. I wish the Indians start standing up to face them and pay them backReply