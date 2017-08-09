Watch: GIANT SEAGULL hijacks LIVE weather forecast on TV! Hilarious!!

Seagull on live show. (Source: Breakfast Television Vancouver/Facebook) Seagull on live show. (Source: Breakfast Television Vancouver/Facebook)

Broadcasting live news can be quite tricky! If anyone goes wrong live on air, the news anchor has to use her wits to make sure the shot looks flawless. One such bizarre incident took place when a giant seagull tampered with the live weather forecast on the Canadian morning show Vancouver’s Breakfast Television.

Dropping in on the set uninvited, the avian creature’s appearance left show host Tara Jean Stevens in a giggling fit while relaying the forecast. The video shared on Facebook has been captioned: “When A Giant Seagull Bombards Your Weather Report…The Seagull is back to mess with Tara Jean!” With over 54,000 views, the 34-second clip has gone viral.

Watch the video here.

Of course, everyone loves a good laugh, and many viewers left similar comments on the video as well. While one user commented, “That was hilarious this morning! Way to go Tara Jean! You are a true professional!” another said: “That was so funny! My 4 year old daughter laughed so hard at the giant seagull”.

