Watch: GIANT SEAGULL hijacks LIVE weather forecast on TV! Hilarious!!

A bizarre incident took place when a giant seagull tampered with the live weather forecast on the Canadian morning show Vancouver’s Breakfast Television and left the show host in a giggling fit. The video went instantly viral and was uploaded on several social media platforms, garnering thousands of views.

Published:August 9, 2017 8:09 pm
Broadcasting live news can be quite tricky! If anyone goes wrong live on air, the news anchor has to use her wits to make sure the shot looks flawless. One such bizarre incident took place when a giant seagull tampered with the live weather forecast on the Canadian morning show Vancouver’s Breakfast Television.

Dropping in on the set uninvited, the avian creature’s appearance left show host Tara Jean Stevens in a giggling fit while relaying the forecast. The video shared on Facebook has been captioned: “When A Giant Seagull Bombards Your Weather Report…The Seagull is back to mess with Tara Jean!” With over 54,000 views, the 34-second clip has gone viral.

Of course, everyone loves a good laugh, and many viewers left similar comments on the video as well. While one user commented, “That was hilarious this morning! Way to go Tara Jean! You are a true professional!” another said: “That was so funny! My 4 year old daughter laughed so hard at the giant seagull”.

