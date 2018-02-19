  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: German athlete skated to Game of Thrones’ theme music at Winter Olympics, dressed as Jamie Lannister and Tweeple lost their clam!

Germany's Paul Fentz took the centre stage wearing a costume very similar to the worn by Jaime Lannister in the HBO's hit series Game of Thrones. And to top it up, he even wore special golden gloves with an extended sleeve to the detailed armour to represent his prosthetic hand!

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2018 8:28 pm
winter olympics, olympics 2018, game of thrones, got olymics, got theme music olympics, olympics got performance, game of thrones in winter olympics, jamie lannister, figure skating, paul fentz, PyeongChang 2018, viral video, indian express Jamie Lannister on ice at PyeongChang 2018, and Game of Thrones fans couldn’t be happier! (Source: Reuters, file photo)

As the Winter Olympics Games 2018 enters its eleventh day, the excitement around the sporting extravaganza is only escalating. And if there were already not enough reasons why Netizens were hooked to PyeongChang 2018, German figure skater Paul Fentz just gave fans yet another reason to enjoy the fantastic combination of dance and skating.

Taking the skating podium Fentz was seen decked up in a Game of Thrones-inspired outfit, and when the music began, it was nothing but GOT theme song. Yes, The 25-year-old Berlin-based athlete did not win over the judges but certainly won millions of hearts worldwide as he wowed viewers with his free skate routine to the iconic theme song. (ALSO SEE | VIDEOS: 7 Bollywood ON ICE performances to watch this winter)

Paul Fentz skated to Game of Thrones music, dressed as Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones and even wore a red sleeve to signify the character’s hand being cut off. (Source: AP)

And if his graceful moves and music were not enough to win hearts of GOT loyalist, people were amazed by his look. He took the centre stage donning a costume very similar to the worn by Jaime Lannister in the HBO’s hit series. And to top it up, he even wore special golden gloves with an extended sleeve to the detailed armour to represent his prosthetic hand! (ALSO SEE | VIDEO: ‘Ghoomar’ on ICE! This figure-skater beautifully twirls to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ song)

Watch his performance here:

 

As his videos and photos started doing rounds on Twitter, users demanded he should be given the Gold Medal and couldn’t stop talking about how wonderful he looked. And even if it was not one of his best performances, Twitterati did not fail to critique his performance in GOT-like dialogues. “It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” wrote someone.

 

What do you think of this performance? Tell us in comments below.

