VIDEO: German athlete skated to Game of Thrones’ theme music at Winter Olympics, dressed as Jamie Lannister and Tweeple lost their clam!

Jamie Lannister on ice at PyeongChang 2018, and Game of Thrones fans couldn’t be happier! (Source: Reuters, file photo) Jamie Lannister on ice at PyeongChang 2018, and Game of Thrones fans couldn’t be happier! (Source: Reuters, file photo)

As the Winter Olympics Games 2018 enters its eleventh day, the excitement around the sporting extravaganza is only escalating. And if there were already not enough reasons why Netizens were hooked to PyeongChang 2018, German figure skater Paul Fentz just gave fans yet another reason to enjoy the fantastic combination of dance and skating.

Taking the skating podium Fentz was seen decked up in a Game of Thrones-inspired outfit, and when the music began, it was nothing but GOT theme song. Yes, The 25-year-old Berlin-based athlete did not win over the judges but certainly won millions of hearts worldwide as he wowed viewers with his free skate routine to the iconic theme song. (ALSO SEE | VIDEOS: 7 Bollywood ON ICE performances to watch this winter)

Paul Fentz skated to Game of Thrones music, dressed as Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones and even wore a red sleeve to signify the character’s hand being cut off. (Source: AP) Paul Fentz skated to Game of Thrones music, dressed as Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones and even wore a red sleeve to signify the character’s hand being cut off. (Source: AP)

And if his graceful moves and music were not enough to win hearts of GOT loyalist, people were amazed by his look. He took the centre stage donning a costume very similar to the worn by Jaime Lannister in the HBO’s hit series. And to top it up, he even wore special golden gloves with an extended sleeve to the detailed armour to represent his prosthetic hand! (ALSO SEE | VIDEO: ‘Ghoomar’ on ICE! This figure-skater beautifully twirls to Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ song)

Watch his performance here:

As his videos and photos started doing rounds on Twitter, users demanded he should be given the Gold Medal and couldn’t stop talking about how wonderful he looked. And even if it was not one of his best performances, Twitterati did not fail to critique his performance in GOT-like dialogues. “It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts,” wrote someone.

I am always in favor of Game if Thrones at all times, but during a figure skating routine? So. Into. It. — Jessica Estepa (@jmestepa) February 17, 2018

PAUL FENTZ JUST SKATED TO GAME OF THRONES ALL HAIL THE KING pic.twitter.com/DqvNXcKKmT — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 17, 2018

This dude is skating to music from #GameofThrones with a costume as homage to Jamie Lannister and my heart is happy right now #getit #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/VRHHSSyPiM — Crys Hodgens ✌🏻🖤 (@thehodgenator) February 17, 2018

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir fangirling thru the Jaime Lannister skater has made my #Olympics — Bernie (@bern1down) February 17, 2018

Sure, he’s not my countryman, but can you expect me to not root the German #Olympics figure skater with the #GameofThrones themed costume and routine? pic.twitter.com/by6BYDPSaI — Cameron Rasmusson (@cam_ras) February 17, 2018

I just noticed the “gold” hand. Tara (one of the commenters) just said, “a lannister always pays his debts” when the German skater finished lol. #FigureSkating #Olympics — Rach (@TVDTvMovieFan) February 17, 2018

I never took myself as one that would geek out at the #Olympics, BUT I CAN’T HANDLE SAILOR MOON & JAMIE LANNISTER I’VE SKATING IN THE SAME YEAR Be still my heart 😍😍😍 — Alex Hareland (@alexhareland) February 17, 2018

Jamie Lannister on Ice! is the gift that I never knew I wanted. #FigureSkating #Olympics — Emkay: All Mirth; No Matter (@jurisprudame) February 17, 2018

A German figure skater just did a routine to the theme from Game of Thrones, dressed as Jamie Lannister… WEARING. A. GOLD. GLOVE. 🤗#Olympics #GOT #WinterIsComing — So-called Adriana (@AD_PhD) February 17, 2018

What do you think of this performance? Tell us in comments below.

