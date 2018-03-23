VIDEO: Shocking statistics show how corporate life in India is a ‘horror’ movie

How women can help to grow India’s GDP? Watch this video to know. (Source: Vitamin Stree/YouTube) How women can help to grow India’s GDP? Watch this video to know. (Source: Vitamin Stree/YouTube)

Many social issues like pay disparity, sexual harassment at workplace and gender inequality have forced women to quit their jobs in the past few years. A recent data that was released on YouTube by the channel ‘Vitamin Stree’ says that out of 145 countries in the world, India ranks 139 when it comes to economic participation of women. With brilliantly designed graphics and a sarcastic undertone to the narration, the video is going viral on social media.

The message is loud and clear: ‘If corporate life in India was a horror movie, women would be killed off in the first 10 minutes’. The clip also asks why India doesn’t appoint more women employees and why 20 million women quit their jobs between 2004 and 2012. According to the video, seven hundred billion dollars can be added to India’s GDP by 2025, if we achieve complete gender parity in the country by appointing more women employees.

Watch the video here.

