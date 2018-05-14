VIDEO: You will not look at a calendar the same way after watching this

Hint: The intials of the months in a calendar has a music artiste reference. (Source: elizabethkayem/Twitter) Hint: The intials of the months in a calendar has a music artiste reference. (Source: elizabethkayem/Twitter)

The Internet is a great place to find some of the most innocuously funny things. While most of you might be familiar with American singer Jason Derulo singing his name (yes!), did you know that the some of the initials of the month if uttered too rapidly also spell out his name? No, this is no joke. Recently a video shared on social media shows a kid doing this and after watching it you will not look at a calendar in the same way. In case you want to see proof, read the last four initials- JFMAMJJASOND. Got it?

Watch the video here.

You will never look at a calendar the same way after you watch this pic.twitter.com/YN1MXBxkGe — Elizabeth (@Elizabethkayem) May 8, 2018

And here watch Jason Derulo doing the same.

Had it ever occurred to you before? Tell us in the comments below.

