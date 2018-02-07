VIDEO: Foreigners speak in Hindi and Haryanvi to Indians, leaving them amused

Imagine getting a response in Hindi from a foreigner roaming about with a camera? That would make for a sweet surprise, given how you would probably not expect a foreigner to speak Hindi like the locals here. (Source: India Survival Guide/YouTube) Imagine getting a response in Hindi from a foreigner roaming about with a camera? That would make for a sweet surprise, given how you would probably not expect a foreigner to speak Hindi like the locals here. (Source: India Survival Guide/YouTube)

If you are an Indian and see a foreigner coming your way, more often than not, your first reaction (if you are of the friendly kind) would be to ask him “What can I do for you?” or “How may I help you?” But imagine getting a response in Hindi? That would make for a sweet surprise, given how you would probably not expect a foreigner to speak Hindi like the locals here. Which is probably why this video by the YouTube channel India Survival Guide seems to be creating a buzz on the Internet. The video, shot by a foreigner, is made with the sole purpose of engaging in a conversation in Hindi with Indians and for ‘garnering smiles’ thereafter. From politely declining a ride in an auto-rickshaw by telling the driver “Ram, Ram ji. Nahi chaahiye, ji.” to talking to an official at the airport in Haryanvi, this guy is probably more Indian than many of your foreign-returned NRI cousins!

Watch the video here.

