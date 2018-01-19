VIDEO: Have you seen a FLYING bathtub? Go food shopping in this DRONE!

Want to go shopping in the flying bathtub? (Source: the_real_life_guys/Instagram) Want to go shopping in the flying bathtub? (Source: the_real_life_guys/Instagram)

The peculiar pictures of the so-called “flying car” might not even have faded from your memory, but a flying bathtub has now stolen its thunder. Aviation technology has come a long way now, but even the Wright brothers couldn’t have imagined a way to make bathtubs fly up in the air. A YouTube channel named as ‘The Real Life Guys’ recently shared a video that went viral on social media and had generated a viewership of more than 6,72,000 views, at the time of writing.

It’s a brain child of Johannes and Philipp Mickenbecker, who used the drone technology in a bathtub. They spent two months sourcing the components for the project. According to media reports, the German government was also involved as it had to grant permission for the project – which was only allowed as it was taking place at a height of under 100 feet.

Check out some pictures here.

“Who does not dream of flying shopping in his bathtub?” the 4.08-minute clip has been captioned. Reportedly, for the project, they first flew the bathtub to take a person from one spot to another so that he could grab a quick sandwich.

Watch the video here.

