Latest News

VIDEO: Have you seen a FLYING bathtub? Go food shopping in this DRONE!

Have you ever wanted to go shopping while in the air? This flying bathtub drone can make it possible. A YouTube channel - that aims at giving amazing technological twists to ordinary objects - uploaded a video that has gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2018 6:18 pm
Viral video, flying bathtub, flying bathtub video Want to go shopping in the flying bathtub? (Source: the_real_life_guys/Instagram)
Related News

The peculiar pictures of the so-called “flying car” might not even have faded from your memory, but a flying bathtub has now stolen its thunder. Aviation technology has come a long way now, but even the Wright brothers couldn’t have imagined a way to make bathtubs fly up in the air. A YouTube channel named as ‘The Real Life Guys’ recently shared a video that went viral on social media and had generated a viewership of more than 6,72,000 views, at the time of writing.

It’s a brain child of Johannes and Philipp Mickenbecker, who used the drone technology in a bathtub. They spent two months sourcing the components for the project. According to media reports, the German government was also involved as it had to grant permission for the project – which was only allowed as it was taking place at a height of under 100 feet.

Check out some pictures here.

“Who does not dream of flying shopping in his bathtub?” the 4.08-minute clip has been captioned. Reportedly, for the project, they first flew the bathtub to take a person from one spot to another so that he could grab a quick sandwich.

Watch the video here.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 19: Latest News