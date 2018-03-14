VIDEO: Firefighter saves suicidal woman by kicking her inside

The woman was allegedly trying to commit suicide. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) The woman was allegedly trying to commit suicide. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

A firefighter in China deployed a rather ingenious way of saving a woman who was about to commit suicide — by kicking her. Yes, you read that right! In the video shared online, the firefighter can be seen rappelling down from the above floor while the unidentified woman — sitting on the window ledge of her eight-floor — threatening to jump. Even while hanging himself, he saves her by kicking her inside. The incident took place on March 11 in China’s Nanjing City. The same video also mentions that in China is the only country where women suicide rate is higher than that of men.

Watch the video here.

