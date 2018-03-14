Latest news

VIDEO: Firefighter saves suicidal woman by kicking her inside

In the video shared online, the firefighter can be seen rappelling down from the above floor while the unidenitifed woman — sitting on the window ledge of her eight-floor — threatened to jump. Even while hanging himself, he saves her by kicking her inside.

New Delhi | Published: March 14, 2018 4:22 pm
viral video, woman committing suicide, woman saved by firefighter, woman saved in china by being kicked, firefighter saves woman by kicking, indian express, indian express news The woman was allegedly trying to commit suicide. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)
Related News

A firefighter in China deployed a rather ingenious way of saving a woman who was about to commit suicide — by kicking her. Yes, you read that right! In the video shared online, the firefighter can be seen rappelling down from the above floor while the unidentified woman — sitting on the window ledge of her eight-floor — threatening to jump. Even while hanging himself, he saves her by kicking her inside. The incident took place on March 11 in China’s Nanjing City. The same video also mentions that in China is the only country where women suicide rate is higher than that of men.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 14: Latest News